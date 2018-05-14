STEVEN ADLER Says It Was His Cast, Not An Adrenaline-Filled Syringe, That Saved NIKKI SIXX's Life And Inspired "Kickstart My Heart"

The story behind Mötley Crüe's "Kickstart My Heart" from their 1989 album Dr. Feelgood, goes that bassist Nikki Sixx overdosed on heroin in 1987. After his heart stopped beating and Sixx was pronounced dead, two shots of adrenaline were injected straight into his heart by a paramedic on scene, bringing him back to life.

During a recent appearance on Australian radio station Triple M 104.9 FM, original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler was asked about former GN'R manager Doug Goldstein's claim in a recent YouTube interview that Crüe ripped off the riff for the title track to Dr. Feelgood from Guns N' Roses, Adler replied: "None whatsoever. Nikki is a genius. He is one step ahead of everybody. But he didn't steal nothing from nobody. He's a freaking genius."

"I was hanging out with him and John 5 (Rob Zombie) last Thanksgiving, and I'm telling you, he is the sharpest person I've ever met and just the greatest guy. I mean, he ruled the '80s; he ran the '80s. Everything that he did, every band did after he did it."

Adler went on to say: "The only thing of Dr. Feelgood, that 'Kickstart My Heart' song, he wrote it about the paramedics took that syringe and did that Pulp Fiction thing to him. But they didn't do that; they didn't do that. I dragged him into the shower with a broken hand and a cast on my hand, I rolled him in, I put the cold water on him in the shower and I started slapping him in the face with my cast. And next thing you know, the purple in his face just disappeared. And then right then, the paramedics came in and they grabbed him out of the shower like a rag doll, dropped him in the living room and they just pumped his chest with their hands. And that was it. But he got a hell of a good song out of it. It is entertainment, after all."

The video for "Kickstart My Heart" can be seen below:

Steven Adler is about to embark upon an Australian tour, confirmed dates can be found in the official poster: