STEVEN WILSON To Release Super Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall

Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall is the definitive document of Steven Wilson’s globe spanning, 145 date tour in support of 2017’s To The Bone album. To The Bone charted at #3 in the UK and went top 10 all over Europe before rapidly becoming the biggest selling record in Wilson’s singular thirty-year recording career.

The live recording took place on the second night of Wilson’s three-night run at one of London’s most iconic venues in March 2018. At those shows, brain-twisting 3D visuals met expansive 4D sound, making that most traditional of English venues feel like it was hosting a very different kind of prom - more communion than concert.

Initially released in November 2018 on Blu-ray/DVD and CD, Home Invasion now comes as a deluxe vinyl version that takes the live recording from the night and expands it across five heavyweight 12”s and adds six tracks to the original audio (three were previously released as extras on the Blu-ray disc, three are previously unreleased anywhere). The box set also features a 32-page full-color, glossy tour book.

Click here to pre-order.

Tracklisting:

Side 1:

“Intro ‘Truth’”

“Nowhere Now”

“Pariah”

“Home Invasion/Regret”

Side 2:

“The Creator Has A Mastertape”

“Refuge”

“People Who Eat Darkness”

Side 3:

“Ancestral”

Side 4:

“Arriving Somewhere But Not Here”

Side 5:

“Permanating”

“Song Of I”

“Lazarus”

Side 6:

“Detonation”

“The Same Asylum As Before”

Side 7:

“Song Of Unborn”

“Vermillioncore”

“Sleep Together”

Side 8:

“Even Less”

“Blank Tapes”

“Sound Of Muzak”

“The Raven That Refused To Sing”

Side 9:

“Routine”

“Hand Cannot Erase”

“Heartattack In A Layby”

Side 10:

“How Is Your Life Today?”

“Blackfield”

“Postcard”