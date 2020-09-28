STONE SOUR Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Audio Secrecy By Streaming The Making Of Documentary

To celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary of Audio Secrecy, Stone Sour will be streaming “The Making Of Audio Secrecy” on Wednesday, September 30 at 12pm LA • 3pm NY • 8pm UK • 9pm EU on their YouTube channel. The documentary film features footage of the band in-studio, and an in-depth look into how the record came together.

As a reminder, Wednesday will also be the final day you can get your hands on the vintage Audio Secrecy Tracklist tee. A few lucky fans who pick it up may end up with a signed booklet or ledger signed by all five members from that record. Grab your tee here.

Audio Secrecy was released in September 2010 via Roadrunner Records. It peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 in The United States, and achieved the same position on the Australian, Canadian, and UK album charts.

The video for "Say You'll Haunt Me" from Audio Secrecy can be seen below.