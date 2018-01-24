STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND - "I'm By No Means A Guitar Virtuoso Like JOHN PETRUCCI, STEVE VAI, JOE SATRIANI Or PAUL GILBERT; I'm Still Taking Classes"

Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand spoke with Guitar Mania n Vienna, Austria on December 12th, 2017. In the clip below he talks about composing and recording for Stone Sour's Hydrograd record, his influences, as well as his beginnings and gear.

Hughes & Kettner hung out with Rand at the band's recent sold out show in Luxembourg. During the interview below they discuss Rand's life in Stone Sour, recording the Hydrograd album, his Hughes & Kettner TriAmp and Ibanez rig, songwriting, and more.

Stone Sour has released this 360° performance video of "Taipei Person/Allah Tea", filmed live at The Troubadour in Hollywood, CA. The track is featured on the band's Hydrograd album (Roadrunner).