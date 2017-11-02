STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Plot Return To The Stage; Invite-Only Event Scheduled For November 14th

Select SiriusXM listeners have been invited to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to witness Stone Temple Pilots’ return to the stage. The invitation-only concert is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14th at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

It’s expected that STP will unveil their new vocalist at the show. The band recently announced that they had found a new singer, but didn’t reveal their identity.

In an interview with Billboard, bassist/co-founder Robert DeLeo talked about the band’s future plans following the passing of their original singer, Scott Weiland, and the death of Weiland's replacement, Chester Bennington.

In regards to the singer audition process, DeLeo revealed: “It's been very interesting. You get some interesting scenarios with people. There's been some colorful people, I should say [Laughs] ... Some of these people, they sing in their bedroom and their mom and dad tell 'em they're great. Then they get into a room with a band that's turned up to 10 and expect to lead the band. You can pretty much tell right off the bat that's not happening with certain people. There are a lot of things to look at to really, really choose someone to move forward with.”