STORMZONE Unleash "Tolling Of The Bell" From New Album, Ignite The Machine

Northern Ireland"s Stormzone will release their 8th album, Ignite The Machine, through German label Metalapolis Records on July 31st. The band have revealed the first single from the album, "Tolling Of The Bell" and it can be heard via Spotify and the following YouTube clip.

Sleeve notes for Ignite The Machine were written by heavy metal Soundhouse DJ Neal Kay, the man who discovered Iron Maiden.

In live news, Stormzone have already been confirmed for one of Europe's biggest festivals when they perform main stage at Rock Fest Barcelona on July 1st 2021 supporting KISS and Judas Priest.

The cover art for Ignite The Machine can be seen below.