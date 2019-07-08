Strange 80s - A Benefit For Mental Health Rockumentary, Featuring COREY TAYLOR Of SLIPKNOT / STONE SOUR Streaming Now

Charity Bomb and Strange Entertainment in partnership with Plex announce Strange 80s - A Benefit For Mental Health. This star-studded rockumentary features performances and interviews with Corey Taylor from Slipknot / Stone Sour, Noodles from The Offspring, Jesse Hughes from Eagles Of Death Metal, John 5 from Rob Zombie, and many more. Now available exclusively via Plex, the film features live footage from the last three Strange 80s shows, as well as interviews with artists about their personal experiences with mental health issues. Fans can register via Plex for free and stream the documentary now at this location.

Speaking to the documentary, CEO and Founder of Charity Bomb Matthew Leone explains, "Our flagship documentary personifies the entirety of Charity Bomb and the beautiful individual parts that compose it. It's powerful, entertaining, poignant and honest, which also happen to define what we wanted our organization to be from the genesis."