STRYPER Announce New Pop-Up "Eat & Greet" Fan Events

Stryper have announced all new exclusive Pop-Up "Eat & Greet" Fan Events for their fans in the Franklin, TN and Myrtle Beach, SC.

VIP "Eat & Greet" package includes:

• Exclusive One-on-One hang time with your favorite band

• Meet & Greet and individual photo op with the band

• Q&A Session

• One of a kind tote bag: Commemorative Laminate and Lanyard, Exclusive Band Photo, 18 Month Stryper History Tour Calendar

• On site VIP host

• Hassle / Crowd free merchandise shopping with items not yet available through our online store

For more details, and to buy tickets, visit the following links:

- May 27 - Franklin, TN

May 27 - Franklin, TN