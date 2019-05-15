STRYPER Announce New Pop-Up "Eat & Greet" Fan Events
Stryper have announced all new exclusive Pop-Up "Eat & Greet" Fan Events for their fans in the Franklin, TN and Myrtle Beach, SC.
VIP "Eat & Greet" package includes:
• Exclusive One-on-One hang time with your favorite band
• Meet & Greet and individual photo op with the band
• Q&A Session
• One of a kind tote bag: Commemorative Laminate and Lanyard, Exclusive Band Photo, 18 Month Stryper History Tour Calendar
• On site VIP host
• Hassle / Crowd free merchandise shopping with items not yet available through our online store
For more details, and to buy tickets, visit the following links:
- May 27 - Franklin, TN
