STRYPER Currently "Working So Hard To Bring You All A New And Amazing Alternative To A Live, In Person Experience"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"What a day! We’ve spent the last three weeks rehearsing and recording (audio and video) for two full albums! We decided (with a huge nudge from my wife Lisa) to rise above the situation and take back our lives, our world. Music is what we do and nothing will stop us from doing that.

The pandemic has certainly altered everyone’s lives worldwide. Lockdowns, quarantines, complete disruption of everyday life and what we all do on a daily basis. But rather than pack up the gear and be completely defeated, we decided to figure out a way to continue on and do so on our own terms. This virus doesn’t own us and it doesn’t control us. It never will.

That’s not to say that we don’t have to be smart and continue to be wise as we figure out how to proceed and how to do so effectively and safely. We’re learning how to do just that and we’re having a blast doing so.

We’ve been working so hard to bring you all a new and amazing alternative to a live, in person experience. We’re wrapping up something that is very unique yet it will give you a personal and powerful look into each album as we perform live and take you on a journey unlike any other.

I know I already posted something earlier about this, but as this day came to a close I wanted to say a little more about it. We’ve got big plans and a lot of albums to get through so there’s no end in sight really. We’re all really excited about the future. It’s gonna be amazing!!!"

Stryper will release their new album, Even The Devil Believes, on September 4 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a lyric video for the song "Make Love Great Again" below:

Once again proving their lasting durability, iconic rock band Stryper returns September 4 with their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes. Filled with the band’s signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the 11-track project is Stryper’s first studio album with Perry Richardson (Firehouse) on bass and background vocals.

“We’re incredibly happy to write a new chapter in the book of Stryper,” says vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet, who has served as the band’s primary songwriter since its inception in 1983. “This album was recorded during the pandemic, and I believe the message pertains to the times we are living in so perfectly. It’s a recording of hope and inspiration and a light in the darkest of times.”

Sweet, who also produced the new album, revealed that the band members delivered focused determination, a collaborative spirit and spot-on execution for the new record. The result is a collection of remarkable songs that will leave a strong impact on listeners.

“It has an energy unlike any other album we’ve done,” he asserts. “We even pulled a song from the past that has never been heard or released, and by doing so we brought a little bit of 1989 back into the mix.”

Standout tracks include “Blood From Above,” “Make Love Great Again,” “Do Unto Others,” “How to Fly,” “Divider,” and the heart-stirring ballad, “This I Pray.”

“The music and lyrics are rock-solid,” says Sweet. “God really blessed this one and hopefully it will bless everyone who hears it as well.”

Stryper is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal,” extraordinary crossover success and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You,” and has maintained a global fanbase ever since. Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” To date, the Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Today, some 35+ years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, the foursome continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the world. Comprised of original members Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar), Robert Sweet (drums), and Oz Fox (guitar), plus the addition of seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of Firehouse), the group finds itself creating their finest, most powerful music yet.

