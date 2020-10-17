STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Posts "Sacred Book Of Favorite Days" Playthrough Video

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman released his debut solo album, Last Flight Home, via Aqua Pulse Records back in May. He has posted a playthrough video for the song "Sacred Book of Favorite Days" in the interest of promoting his "drumless play along package." Details below.

Sucherman: "Play alongs don’t have to be relegated to jazz-fusion obstacle courses. It’s fun to have songs to work with to that highlight playing time. This record is about song supportive drumming and can be a valuable tool to work on your time, your groove, and the space between the notes. Your purchased download link contains a folder with:

- Last Flight Home full record high resolution WAVs from mastering with artwork and credits.

- Drumless version of entire record.

- Click track WAVs for full record (to use with the above in a digital workstation.)

- Drumless & click version of entire record with hand crafted volume rides.

Included is a 21 page PDF with information on each song, stories from the making of the record, musical approach ideas, a full gear list and snare drum log, and photos from the sessions. Available only at ToddSucherman.com."

Paying homage to Todd’s deep well of musical influences, Last Flight Home is a melodic and deeply personal expression of the human experience. Each of the 10 compositions features Todd’s vocals and deep pocket drumming.

Says Todd: "This record was something I didn’t know I could do on many levels and I’m thrilled to be able to put this out, even at this difficult time. Voluminous thanks to you all for the support, kind words, and the inspiration to move full steam ahead!"

"Ad Lib Everything" video:

"The Damage" video:

"Last Flight Home" video:

"Sacred Book Of Favorite Days":

(Photo - Ronn Dunnett)