STYX - Limited Edition Pieces Of Ate Crew Cookbook Pre-Order Launches This Friday

Veteran rockers Styx have checked in with the following update:

"The Styx Crew is proud to announce that they just finished work on their cookbook! Pre-orders will begin on Friday, November 27th on StyxWorld.com at 9am ET / 6am PT. All proceeds will go directly to the Styx crew and their families.

The cookbook is 75+ pages, filled with handpicked recipes, fun facts and personal photos taken by the crew. They are also releasing a limited number of Crew guitar picks personally designed by each member.

The first 100 Cookbooks purchased will include one limited edition Styx Crew member guitar pick! There will also be a limited number of complete sets of the Crew guitar picks available for purchase. This is a one-time only production, so grab yours this Friday!"

Pieces Of Ate is a take on the title of the classic Styx 1978 album Pieces Of Eight, which yielded the band's revered classics "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)" and "Renegade".