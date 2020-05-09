STYX To Recreate London 2019 Setlist On Styx Fix Live Saturday Tonight; Video Trailer Available

Styx have checked in with the following reminder:

"Join us tonight at 8pm EST / 5pm PST for Styx Fix Live Saturday on our official Youtube! We are recreating the set list from our 2019 London show using exclusive audio. This show will have two sets with an intermission, plus exclusive photos and videos from the Styx band, crew and team! Make sure you tune in… you never know what surprises may come up!



Click this link to set a reminder, and please consider making a donation to MusiCares to support those affected by COVID-19, click here to donate.





In a new interview with Sonic Perspectives, Styx drummer Todd Sucherman talks to Robert Cavuoto about his new solo album Last Flight Home, how difficult the life of a touring musician can be, why the next Styx CD will be one of their greatest ever, and more.

Offering an update on the status of the next Styx album, Todd reveals: "Had life gone on in normal fashion, my drum tracks would have been recorded in Nashville two weeks ago. They aren’t recorded, and most of the guys haven’t recorded their parts either, so it’s still largely demos at this point. They need to be done, and that will happen when we are safely able to get to it. Part of my daily routine, in my studio, is to stay sharp by continuing to work on this new music. I don’t want to forget what it is that I want to say with my playing when it comes time to record. I can say the music on this upcoming record is absolutely killer! There are a couple of songs which are lyrically prophetic. There is a song called 'Sound The Alarm', and when I first heard, I stopped playing and damn near burst into tears because the lyrics were so in tune with what is happening now. It sounds like they were written today. I haven’t even asked Tommy Shaw about them yet. I’m really looking forward to when we can record it. To fans of the band, I think this will stand as one of the greatest Styx records of all time!"

