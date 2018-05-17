SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Video Recap From Cuba

Earlier this month, Suicical Tendencies played two shows in Cuba. The band rocked Centro Cultural Club Bariay in Holguin on May 7th, followed by a show at Salon Rosado De La Tropical in Havana on May 11th.

These shows were extra special for drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits) as they marked the first time he's ever played in his homeland; the country he was born in. The band has since issued the following statement and video recap - which can only be viewed on the group's official Facebook page.

"We had the greateST time in Cuba so we hope you enjoy this little video recap of our time there. As a band we couldn’t be more honored with the opportunity of going and playing two shows for all the wonderful people we met there, and as bandmates we couldn’t be happier for witnessing all the love our brother Dave Lombardo received from his people. Suicidal and Proud... We Are Family! Stay Cyco!"

In other news, this July, Suicidal Tendencies will bring their Get Your Fight On Tour to Canada. Special support on dates from July 17th to 22nd is Havok, while Sick Of It All will be main support on July 25th and 26th.

July

17 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

19 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

20 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

22 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick Centre

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

26 - Kitchener, ON - Elements

27 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau