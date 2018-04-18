SUPERSTITION Release Debut LP Surging Throng Of Evil’s Might

Without so much as a warning, 20 Buck Spin has just released Surging Throng Of Evil's Might, the debut LP from New Mexico-based death metal squad, Superstition. The album is streaming in its entirety and available for purchase.



Despite the explosive re-emergence of death metal during the last decade or more, few bands in the United States have sought to carry on the faithful legacy of early evil in American death metal in a manner that wasn't a pale forgery. To that end, Superstition manifests from the ancient landscape of New Mexico with their debut Surging Throng Of Evil's Might, heralding the return of perdition's flame.



Unpolished malevolence dripping with vile iniquity, occult forces, and eerie demonic sentience is draped across the auditory essence of Superstition's debut, from the hellish introduction of "Death's Fuming Passage" to the closing keys of "Grave Portals." The very primordial elements of the abyssic fire are summoned in Superstition's ancient invocation.

Fans of Necrovore, Incubus, Morbid Angel, Mortuary Drape, Nocturnus, Sadistic Intent, Mortem, Possessed, and Order From Chaos should seek out Surging Throng Of Evil's Might now through 20 Buck Spin, ahead of the album’s retail release on May 11th.

Tracklisting:

“Death’s Fuming Passage”

“-“

“Outer Mutation”

“Surging Throng Of Evil’s Might”

“Grave Portals”

Album stream: