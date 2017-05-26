Sweden’s THEN COMES SILENCE Sign With Nuclear Blast; New Single Streaming

Nuclear Blast has announced the worldwide signing of the Swedish post punk/dark wave band Then Comes Silence.

Founded in 2012 in Stockholm by singer and main songwriter Alex Svenson, Then Comes Silence have released three albums since and gathered an ever-growing following within the international scene. The band are currently working on their debut for Nuclear Blast which is scheduled for release later in the year.

Today, in celebration of the announcement, the band also releases a brand new song called "The Dead Cry For No One". The track will also be featured on the upcoming album.

Commented Svenson: "My fascination for darkness is a still point of my turning world and influences every tune and word I write. The song 'The Dead Cry For No One' is my way of describing our insignificance and transience versus the self-righteous egos we all carry with us.

We're gravely missing the whole entirety of our existence. It shouldn't be about you and your ego. We are all a part of something big together. When you die someone or something else is given life. Don't repress death. Well, it's easier said than done. I have an ego too shaped by the world I grew up in and live in. Being mindful of it is the first step.

I lost someone very dear to me when I was writing the album. The song helps me through the sorrowful times, but it's not a sentimental tune, instead it's got a pulse. A fist in the air for the dead."