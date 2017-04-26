Switzerland’s VIRVUM Announce US Tour With VALE OF PNATH, FIRST FRAGMENT

After dropping their debut, Illuminance, in 2016, Swiss-based tech-death group Virvum are eager to keep the momentum going in 2017, with the group performing at multiple European music festivals this year so far, including Meh Suff! Winter-Festival with Fleshgod Apocalypse, as well as recent appearances at Complexity Fest (Ihsahn, Cryptopsy, Gorod) and Monthly Assault Fest (Wormed, Unfathomable Ruination) that were well received.

Today the band announce their first US tour alongside Vale Of Pnath and First Fragment. The tour kicks off on September 29th in Chicago, and runs through October 26th, ending in Denver, Colorado.

Of particular note, the second date on the tour, Saturday, September 30th, will see the band performing as part of this years Louisville Deathfest. A high-profile event that will see the band, and full tour package, playing alongside fellow top-tier death metal acts including Artificial Brain, Gigan, Arkaik, Inferi, Alterbeast, and Enfold Darkness among many others.

Tour dates:

September

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

30 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Death Fest

October

2 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

3 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkey’s

5 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fire

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds

10 - Baltimore, MD - Sidebar

11 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

12 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

13 - Nashville, TN - The East Room

14 - Brandon, FL - The Noise Box

15 - Orlando, FL - Haven Lounge

16 - Augusta, GA - Iron Heights

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

18 - Biloxi, MS - Zeppelins

19 - Shreveport, LA - Bushnookies

20 - Houston, TX - White Swan

21 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

22 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

23 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

24 - Amarillo, TX - Tribal Asylum

25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

26 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London