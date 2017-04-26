Switzerland’s VIRVUM Announce US Tour With VALE OF PNATH, FIRST FRAGMENT
After dropping their debut, Illuminance, in 2016, Swiss-based tech-death group Virvum are eager to keep the momentum going in 2017, with the group performing at multiple European music festivals this year so far, including Meh Suff! Winter-Festival with Fleshgod Apocalypse, as well as recent appearances at Complexity Fest (Ihsahn, Cryptopsy, Gorod) and Monthly Assault Fest (Wormed, Unfathomable Ruination) that were well received.
Today the band announce their first US tour alongside Vale Of Pnath and First Fragment. The tour kicks off on September 29th in Chicago, and runs through October 26th, ending in Denver, Colorado.
Of particular note, the second date on the tour, Saturday, September 30th, will see the band performing as part of this years Louisville Deathfest. A high-profile event that will see the band, and full tour package, playing alongside fellow top-tier death metal acts including Artificial Brain, Gigan, Arkaik, Inferi, Alterbeast, and Enfold Darkness among many others.
Tour dates:
September
29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
30 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Death Fest
October
2 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry
3 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkey’s
5 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fire
8 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds
10 - Baltimore, MD - Sidebar
11 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
12 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub
13 - Nashville, TN - The East Room
14 - Brandon, FL - The Noise Box
15 - Orlando, FL - Haven Lounge
16 - Augusta, GA - Iron Heights
17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
18 - Biloxi, MS - Zeppelins
19 - Shreveport, LA - Bushnookies
20 - Houston, TX - White Swan
21 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
22 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club
23 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
24 - Amarillo, TX - Tribal Asylum
25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
26 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London