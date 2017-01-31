SYRE – Classic Canadian Metallers Reissue Second Album Pissed To The Gills

Demon Doll Records have teamed up with Metal Legacy Records and Canada's bad boys Syre to reissue their great sophomore release Pissed To The Gills.

"Based on the success of our first reissue of It Ain't Pretty Being Easy and all the calls we had to get that second record out to the public, we were more than happy to unleash another amazing release from Syre" says Demon Doll CEO Lance V.

Who couldn't use another album chock full of hook laden anthems (some of which were produced by Grammy winning KISS producer Bob Kulick)? Sink your teeth into the should have been hits "I Got The Luv" and "Fight Fire With Fire" as well as the amazing ballad work on the track "Wishin'".

Syre just simply delivers infectious ‘80s rock time in and time out. You can never go wrong with anything these guys record.

The album is repackaged, remastered and the packaging includes a full set of lyrics and a band biography. If you loved It Ain't Pretty Being Easy, you will love this record as well.

This CD is silver pressed, officially licensed from the band and exclusively available from Demon Doll Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Got The Luv”

“Fight Fire With Fire”

“Hard Time Sayin’ No”

“Wishin’”

“Love Who U You Wanna Love”

“Believe”

“Comin’ Around”

“Need What U Find”

“Same Room”

“Fight Fire With Fire”: