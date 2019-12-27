TAAKE And KAMPFAR Join Forces For Northern Alliance 2020 Tour

Taake (pictured above) and Kampfar are joining forces with support from Necrowretch for the Northern Alliance 2020 tour, which will kick off in Krakow on March 19.

The epic trek will play a total of 18 shows in 11 different countries.

Dates:

March

19 – Krakow, Poland – Klub Kwadrat

20 – Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Klub Nová Chmelnice

21 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

22 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room

23 – Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

24 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar

25 – Milano, Italy – Legend Club Milano

26 – Bologna, Italy – Alchemica Music Club

27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame

28 – Leiden, Netherlands – Gebr de Nobel

29 – Arlon, Belgium – L’Entropot

30 – Paris, France – Backstage

31 – Antwerpen, Belgium – Kavka Zappa

April

1 – Morlenbach, Germany – Live Music Hall

2 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Willemeen

3 – Oberhausen, Germany – ResonanWerk

4 – Rostock, Germany – Zwischenbau Rostock

5 – Wroclaw, Poland – Klub Pralnia