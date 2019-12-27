TAAKE And KAMPFAR Join Forces For Northern Alliance 2020 Tour
December 27, 2019, an hour ago
Taake (pictured above) and Kampfar are joining forces with support from Necrowretch for the Northern Alliance 2020 tour, which will kick off in Krakow on March 19.
The epic trek will play a total of 18 shows in 11 different countries.
Dates:
March
19 – Krakow, Poland – Klub Kwadrat
20 – Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Klub Nová Chmelnice
21 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser
22 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room
23 – Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
24 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar
25 – Milano, Italy – Legend Club Milano
26 – Bologna, Italy – Alchemica Music Club
27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame
28 – Leiden, Netherlands – Gebr de Nobel
29 – Arlon, Belgium – L’Entropot
30 – Paris, France – Backstage
31 – Antwerpen, Belgium – Kavka Zappa
April
1 – Morlenbach, Germany – Live Music Hall
2 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Willemeen
3 – Oberhausen, Germany – ResonanWerk
4 – Rostock, Germany – Zwischenbau Rostock
5 – Wroclaw, Poland – Klub Pralnia