December 22, 2017, a day ago

TANK Leader ALGY WARD Confirms May Release Date For Sturmpanzer Album

Algy Ward has officially confirmed May 11th as the release date for the new Tank album, Sturmpanzer. The album will be released via Dissonance Productions.

Tracklisting:

"Two Thousand Miles Away"
"March"
"No More War"
"First They Killed Her Father"
"Sturmpanzer" (Parts 1 & 2)
"Lianne's Crying"
"Living In Fear Of God"
"Für Reich und Fatherland"
"The Last Soldier"
"Which Part Of Fuck Off Don't You Understand?"
"Little Darling"
"Revenge Of The Filth Hounds" (Parts 1 & 2)

All songs written, played & shouted by Algy Ward except "Little Darling", written by Philip Lynott (Thin Lizzy). Mixed & produced by Algy Ward and Guy Denning. Mastered by Tim Turan at Turan Audio.

(Photo - Dan Wright)

