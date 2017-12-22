TANK Leader ALGY WARD Confirms May Release Date For Sturmpanzer Album
December 22, 2017, a day ago
Algy Ward has officially confirmed May 11th as the release date for the new Tank album, Sturmpanzer. The album will be released via Dissonance Productions.
Tracklisting:
"Two Thousand Miles Away"
"March"
"No More War"
"First They Killed Her Father"
"Sturmpanzer" (Parts 1 & 2)
"Lianne's Crying"
"Living In Fear Of God"
"Für Reich und Fatherland"
"The Last Soldier"
"Which Part Of Fuck Off Don't You Understand?"
"Little Darling"
"Revenge Of The Filth Hounds" (Parts 1 & 2)
All songs written, played & shouted by Algy Ward except "Little Darling", written by Philip Lynott (Thin Lizzy). Mixed & produced by Algy Ward and Guy Denning. Mastered by Tim Turan at Turan Audio.
(Photo - Dan Wright)