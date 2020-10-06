TARJA Announces Reissue Of Her Winter Album, From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas); "Christmas Together" Tour Rescheduled

Once again, Tarja is bringing the festive season early with the reissue of her highly acclaimed Christmas album, From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas), on November 6. Get ready for an extra dark Christmas this year!

Once more Tarja brings the Christmas songs to a never before seen level, uniquely blending her classically trained voice with darker gothic influences. Utilizing the sound of a grand orchestra, the most successful Finnish solo artist puts a sinister spin on traditional songs.

Additional to the 12 Christmas carols from the 2017 edition, the reissue includes three versions in alternative languages plus the collaboration with Tarja's friends Cristina Scabbia, Doro Pesch, Elize Ryd, Floor Jansen, Hansi Kürsch, Joe Lynn Turner, Marco Saaresto, Michael Monroe, Sharon Den Adel, Simone Simons, Timo Kotipelto and Tony Kakko for the beloved “Feliz Navidad”.

The 2020 edition of this festive album adds even more to the perfect dark Christmas spirits. Further to the additional studio recordings, the reissue comes with the previously unreleased live album, Christmas Together: Live At Olomouc And Hradec Králové 2019. With this first ever Christmas live album, Tarja takes her fans back to an atmospheric celebration and invites them to be a part of her always successful Christmas tours.

Tarja about the album: “On this album, I explored the other side of Christmas. The Christmas of the lonely people and the missing ones. The Christmas for those that do not find joy in the blinking lights and the jingle bells.”

The 2020 version of From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas) is going to be released on November 6 via earMUSIC as a limited 2CD digipak. Additional to that, Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019 will be released as a limited 2LP Gatefold on November 27, via the official Tarja shop only.

You can pre-order From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas) here.

The album is produced by Tarja, the American Emmy Award winning film score composer Jim Dooley and British producer Tim Palmer, known for his work with Pearl Jam, U2, David Bowie, Lang Lang and The Cure among others, who also mixed the album at 62’ Studio in Texas. The album was mastered at Sterling Sound in NY City.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

"Together"

"We Three Kings"

"Deck the Halls"

"Pie Jesu"

"Amazing Grace"

"O Tannenbaum"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"Feliz Navidad"

"What Child Is This"

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas"

"Sublime Gracia"

"Ô viens, Ô viens, Emmanuel"

"O Christmas Tree"

"Feliz Navidad" (Barbuda Relief and Recovery Charity Version)

CD 2 (Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Králové 2019)

"Sydämeeni Joulun Teen"

"What Child Is This"

"Tonttu"

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

"Varpunen Jouluaamuna"

"You Would Have Loved This"

"Ave Maria" (Paolo Tosti)

"Ave Maria" (Michael Hoppé)

"Ave Maria" (Giulio Caccini)

"Ave Maria" (Tarja Turunen)

"Together"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"The Christmas Song"

"Walking in the Air"

"Silent Night"

Meanwhile, Tarja has announced that the Christmas Together Tour 2020 is being rescheduled.

"Due to the current global pandemic of coronavirus and completely unpredictable developments in the upcoming months, we have decided to postpone the tour to ensure everyone’s safety."

New dates in Germany, Luxembourg and Czech Republic are now added to the route.

Christmas Together Tour 2021 dates:

November

30 - Moscow, Russia - International House of Music

December

1 - Moscow, Russia - International House of Music

3 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Paterskerk

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturkirche (New Date)

5 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen

7 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche

8 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - De Atellier (New Date)

10 - Odessa, Ukraine - Academic Theatre of Musical Comedy

11 - Kiev, Ukraine - International Center of Culture and Arts

12 - Zithomir, Ukraine- Academic Music and Drama Theater

14 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Kongresové Centrum (New Date)

16 - Prague, Czech Republi - Kongresové Centrum (New Date)

17 - Olomouc, Czech Republi - Kostel Panny Marie Sněžné (New Date)

18 - Ostrava, Czech Republi - Gong (New Date)

20 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Concert Hall

21 - Riga, Latvia - Hanzas Peros

22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexela Concert Hall