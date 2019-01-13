Thai Band OVERDOSE Covers METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets"; Rehearsal Video Posted

BraveWords' latest cruise through YouTube yielded another upload from Thai band Overdose, this time covering Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" in rehearsal. Check out the clip below.

From BananamaxTV: "Overdose is a junior metal band at the age around 9-15 years old. The band was formed in 2016. They have been through many contest stages and posted many covered videos on BananaMaxTV. Now the band is signed with Banana Records, the biggest Metal record label in Thailand which has been producing metal music for over 16 years."

Check out Overdose's cover of Dream Theater's "Overture 1928" from Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory, released in 1999.

The band performs "Overture 1928" and Dream Theater's "As I Am" live in concert in the clip below.