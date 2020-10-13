The Bath Festival Of Blues And Progressive Music – 50th Anniversary Box Set Out In November

Gonzo MultiMedia has announced they have been chosen by the Freddy Bannister Estate (the promoters) of the historic 1969 and 1970 Bath Festivals to produce the official 50-year anniversary set. These festivals are considered between them are considered to have probably the best lineups ever seen and included:

For the first time ever the Bath Festival 50th Anniversary set includes; a triple CD set of restored recordings from both festivals. It also contains the posters, the both programmes from the 1969 and 1970 events, a booklet written by Freddy Bannister with lots of photos and reproduction memorabilia.

The Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music was a counterculture era music festival held at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, England on June 27-29 1970. Bands such as Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin performed. The was the second Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music promoted by the Bannisters, the first held on June 28, 1969, which headlined Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac and featured soon to be Rock Gods, Led Zeppelin playing a mere one hour set in the mid of the afternoon set, along with - John Mayall, The Nice, Ten Years After, Colosseum, John Peel, Keef Hartley, Roy Harper. And the audience.

The 1970 festival started at midday on the 27th (a Saturday) and finished at about 6:30 AM on Monday morning. A DJ played records for early arrivers from the Friday evening and continued to do so between many of the sets until the end. The festival featured a line-up of the top American West Coast and British bands of the day, including Santana, The Flock, Led Zeppelin (headlining act), Hot Tuna, Country Joe McDonald, Colosseum, Jefferson Airplane (set aborted), The Byrds (acoustic set), The Moody Blues (unable to play), Dr. John (acoustic set), Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Canned Heat, It's a Beautiful Day, Steppenwolf, Johnny Winter, John Mayall with Peter Green, Pink Floyd (premiering their new masterpiece, the yet to be named Atom Heart Mother Suite), Pentangle, Fairport Convention, Keef Hartley, and the Maynard Ferguson Big Band. This line-up was approaching the level of the more famous Isle of Wight Festival held in August of the same year. As it attracted less press coverage at the time and was a smaller affair, it has generally received less attention in the years since. The Bath Festival was the brainchild of promoter Freddy Bannister and his wife Wendy Bannister. The 1970 show attracted a significantly larger crowd of 150,000. Michael Eavis was attendant at the festival and was inspired to hold, later that year, the first event of what would become the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts.

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of these legendary festivals. Gonzo Multimedia - in conjunction with the Freddy Bannister Estate has produced a high quality limited edition box set containing: Signed and numbered certificate by Wendy Bannister. Triple CD - (featuring restored recordings from both festivals) Reproduction 1969 Program Reproduction 1970 Program Reproduction tickets for both festivals. A3 Reproduction posters for both festivals Reproduction fliers + 16-page anniversary book, containing text written by Freddie Bannister, along with photos.

“I can’t believe it is 50 years. It feels like only yesterday since we held these festivals. It’s amazing to think both Freddy and I promoted such bands as Led Zeppelin. Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, Frank Zappa, Byrds, Steppenwolf, Johnny Winter, etc. in the early days. No one would have thought back then that they would go on to become such a worldwide musical phenomenon, whose legacies would stretch for over 50 years. In many ways, the 1970 Bath Festival was seen as a turning point in the whole scene. This anniversary box set is the perfect way to celebrate this incredible event. I am sure if Freddy were still here he would have approved.” – Wendy Bannister

In addition, Gonzo Multimedia in conjunction with the Freddy Bannister Estate are producing associated merchandise and memorabilia featuring artwork from the festival posters including reproduction programs and posters. T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, tote bags and mugs. Preorder options available here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

Ten Years After – “I Woke Up This Morning”

Ten Years After – “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl”

Blodwyn Pig – “Ain’t Ya Comin’ Home”

Blodwyn Pig – “Cats Squirrel”

Taste – “Same Old Story”

Colosseum – “Walking In The Park”

Fleetwood Mac (including Peter Green) – “Blues Jam”

Fleetwood Mac – “So Many Natural Ways”

Fleetwood Mac – “Red Hot Mama”

The Nice – “Karelia Suite”

The Nice – “She Belongs To Me”

CD2

Donovan – “Mellow Yellow”

Steppenwolf – “Sookie Sookie”

Steppenwolf – “Born To Be Wild”

Johnny Winter – “Guess I’ll Go Away”

Johnny Winter – “Johnny B Goode”

Johnny Winter – “Have You Ever Been Mistreated”

The Byrds – “Rock N Roll Star”

The Byrds – “Bugler”

The Byrds – “Black Mountain Rag”

The Byrds – “Mr. Tambourine Man”

The Byrds – “Antique Sandy”

The Byrds – “You Ain’t Going Nowhere”

The Byrds – “Baby Do You Want Me To Do”

CD3

John Mayall – “It Might As Well Be Raining”

John Mayall – “Crazy Woman”

Canned Heat – “Reefer Blues”

Canned Heat – “Something’s Gotta Go”

Frank Zappa – “Mom And Dad”

Country Joe – “Silver And Gold”

Country Joe – “Martha Lorraine”

Country Joe – “Fixing To Die Rag”

Santana – “Black Magic Woman”

Santana – “Incident At Neshabur”

White Bird – “It’s A Beautiful Day”