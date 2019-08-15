THE BRUTALISTS Featuring L.A. GUNS, LONDON QUIREBOYS Members To Release We Are Not Here To Help Album In September; "Take It All Away" Music Video Streaming

Following on the heels of last year’s well-received self-titled debut album, L.A.'s premiere garage rock upstarts, The Brutalists, announce their forthcoming sophomore album, We Are Not Here To Help, on September 6.

The new album once again unites Mick Cripps (founding member of L.A. Guns) and Nigel Mogg (founding member of The London Quireboys) along with Kent Holmes, Charlie Nice, and Luke Bossendorfer for a smoldering slab of bluesy pub rock mixed with R&B and bits of ska and reggae thrown in for good measure. The result is utterly unique yet enchantingly familiar, driving melodies and riffs deep into the heart and soul of listeners.

A video for the first single, “Take It All Away”, can be found below. Order the album via the following links:

- Buy CD

- Buy/stream digital

Tracklisting:

"Leave It Out"

"If I Just Do Nothing"

"Who's Gonna Believe Ya"

"Take It All Away"

"Something To Say"

"Price On Your Head"

"You Got Nothin' On Me"

"Uselss Information"

"Someone Like You"

"Maybe I'm Wrong"

"It Was Never Meant To Be So Easy"

"Take It All Away" video:

Catch The Brutalists on their West Coast tour this fall plus UK appearances later in the year including a reunion with The Dirty Strangers.

September

6 - Redwood Room - Downtown LA, CA

7 - Sans Souci - Ventura, CA

14 - Prospector - Long Beach, CA

October

11 - Dublin Castle - London, UK

13 - Mau Mau Bar - London, UK

17 - Squires - Bedford, UK

18 - Troubadour - London, UK