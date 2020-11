In this video from True Metal Grilling, Rikki and Smokey teach you how to make the Cthurkey! A parody mash up of Metallica’s “The Thing That Should Not Be” and “The Call Of Ktulu.”

- Smoke 10-12 pound turkey 250° 5-7 hours

- grill crab legs in butter in a cast iron skillet

- boil octopus, rub off skin, grill

- Assemble!!!

Watch the video to see how: