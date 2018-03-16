THE CROWN Release Cobra Speed Venom Album; Full Stream Available

Swedish death metal legends The Crown have released their new album, Cobra Speed Venom, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream can be found below. Order the album here. BraveWords' review of the album can be found here.

With their motivation at an all-time high, The Crown spent most of 2017 intensely rehearsing 13 new songs. They eventually entered the classic Studio Fredman with Fredrik Nordstrom to record what would become their new album, Cobra Speed Venom. The sound is massive, brutal and a real punch in the face. Extreme speed and aggression mixed with classic heavy metal and rock n' roll, which really shows that The Crown has no boundaries. The apocalyptic theme of the lyrics and music also fits perfectly with the outstanding artwork of Christian Sloan Hall.

Cobra Speed Venom tracklisting:

"Destroyed By Madness"

"Iron Crown"

"In The Name Of Death"

"We Avenge!"

"Cobra Speed Venom"

"World War Machine"

"Necrohammer"

"Rise In Blood"

"Where My Grave Shall Stand"

"The Sign Of The Scythe"

"Nemesis Diamond" (bonus track)

"The Great Dying" (bonus track)

Album stream:

"Cobra Speed Venom" video:

"Iron Crown" video:

The Crown lineup:

Johan Lindstrand - Vocals

Magnus Olsfelt - Bass

Marko Tervonen - Guitar

Robin Sorqvist - Lead guitar and backing vocals

Henrik Axelsson - Drums