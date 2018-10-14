THE CROWN Upload Rare "Death Of God" Live Video From 1998

Swedish death metal favourites The Crown have shared vintage video of the band performing "Death Of God" live in Hamburg, Germany on January 28th, 1998.

"Playing to an audience of 30, it was a hard time for the band who just had been forced to change their name from Crown Of Thorns to The Crown. I suppose there are very few videos around from that time. Due to old age, the soundtrack suffers from a few drop-outs, apologies for that. It gets better in the second half."

In current news, it's two months until The Crown bring their Cobra Speed Tour to Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, and Belgium. Confirmed dates can be found in the official poster seen below.