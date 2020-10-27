THE CULT Guitarist BILLY DUFFY Asking $3.8 Million For Hollywood Hills Home; Photo Gallery

After a dramatic remodel, British rocker Billy Duffy is asking $3.8 million for his Midcentury home in Hollywood Hills, reports Los Angeles Times.

Duffy, best known as the guitarist for rock band The Cult, bought the home four years ago for $2.63 million and transformed the interior into a sleek, minimalist space.

Shades of white and gray cover the common spaces, including an indoor-outdoor great room with whitewashed beams over a concrete fireplace. There’s also a modern kitchen, media room and office.

The second story holds an owner’s suite with sitting room, spa bathroom and balcony. Above that, an elevator ascends to the top level, complete with a gym.

Outside, there’s a hilltop meditation area, flagstone patio, landscaped lawn and scenic perch overlooking the canyon below. A guest studio with a separate entrance completes the property, which spans a third of an acre.

Read more and view a photo gallery at Los Angeles Times.