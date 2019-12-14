THE DARK ELEMENT Feat. Former NIGHTWISH Vocalist, Ex-SONATA ARCTICA Guitarist Confirmed For Finland's John Smith Rock Fest 2020

The Dark Element, the musical project fronted by vocalist Anette Olzon, together with Finnish guitarist and songwriter Jani Liimatainen, released their sophomore album, Songs The Night Sings on November 8th. They have now checked in with the following update:

"So, hello Suomi! We’re coming your way next summer for a gig at John Smith Rock Fest. Be there or be square! Johnsmith.fi for more info!"

The band recently a video for the album opener, "Not Your Monster". Watch below, and order the album here.

Songs The Night Sings takes off where the previous record left, with immaculate vocals from Anette Olzon and fabulous anthems written by Jani.

Jani says: "I think the album is very heavy, but still hyper melodic, and this time we are even exploring new musical territories we didn't on the previous album. Now that me and Anette have one album together under our belts, we have found the style we want to pursue and also the ideal way of working together. Given all this, I think it's safe to say that with the next album you'll get even more of what made the first album so good, only it's gonna be bigger, better and bolder!"

The Dark Element made its live debut in June 2018 at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden. The band also completed a short Japanese tour and performed at the Frontiers Rock Sweden festival in October at Fryshuset Klubben in Stockholm. Get ready to enjoy even more shows soon.

Since word of this project got out, fans have been frothing at the mouth with anticipation for it’s arrival. And no wonder considering the talent involved! Anette is widely known for being the immaculate voice on the hit albums from Nightwish, Dark Passion Play and Imaginareum. Jani has recently been busy in Cain's Offering alongside Stratovarius singer Timo Kotipelto, but left a deep mark on the minds of all power metal fans thanks to his time in Sonata Arctica. The resulting debut album released in November 2017 took no time to take by storm all streaming platforms and conquer the sales charts everywhere.

Tracklisting:

"Not Your Monster"

"Songs The Night Sings"

"When It All Comes Down"

"Silence Between The Words"

"Pills On My Pillow"

"To Whatever End"

"The Pallbearer Walks Alone"

"Get Out Of My Head"

"If I Had A Heart"

"You Will Learn"

"I Have To Go"

Check out the BraveWords review for Songs The Night Sings here.

"Not Your Monster" video:

"The Pallbearer Walks Alone" lyric video:

"Songs The Night Sings" video:

Lineup:

Anette Olzon - Vocals

Jani Liimatainen - Guitars, keyboards, programming

Jonas Kuhlberg - Bass

Rolf Pilve - Drums