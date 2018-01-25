THE DEAD CENTURIES Streaming Race Against Time Album In Full

Visionary and highly influential writer Michael Moorcock, who worked with the bands Hawkwind and Blue Öyster Cult, memorably stated that ‘it is the business of the future to be dangerous’.

Ottawa three-piece The Dead Centuries are both futuristic and dangerous… which is as it should be. Influenced by Protest The Hero, Periphery, Paul Gilbert, Sithu Aye and Intervals, The Dead Centuries can easily hold their heads up in such exalted company.

Composing and performing technically precise instrumental progressive metal, The Dead Centuries are rich in virtuosity, melody, compositional skills, and most importantly... they create superb music to listen to. This isn’t the sound of three musicians showing off their undoubted skills, rather they are serving their songs above all else, with every fibre of their beings, every neuron firing in their minds, every tendon in their bodies. In a sense it is as if the three musicians that make up The Dead Centuries have become one mind in their own music.

Set to unleash their debut album, Race Against Time, tomorrow (January 26th), the full length features ten tracks of melodic, high energy and refreshing material. Full of hook and sinker tracks, shining guitar riffs and overall escapades through their instrumental progressive metal has to offer.

Guitarist Adam Tremblett comments: "The album title Race Against Time is loosely representative of the experience writing, recording, and preparing the collection of songs. Throughout the process there have been band member changes, last minute rewrites, and several other testing circumstances. These have only served to further determine The Dead Centuries to release a high quality release that truly represents the band as a whole."

Pre-order "Race Against Time" at the band's Bandcamp page, or at iTunes and Google Play. An advanced album stream can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Freddy Lounds"

"Gotham"

"Reboot"

"Tree Fort"

"Blood Dragon"

"Attack of The Mutant" ft. guest solo Jeff Tremblett

"Venus Gospel"

"Overdrive" ft. guest guitar solo James Krul (Mandroid Echostar)

"Attack of The Mutant Pt. II"

"Souvenir"

Album stream:

Album band lineup:

Adam Tremblett – Guitar, Bass, Programming

Bryant McNamara – Drums

Live band lineup:

Adam Tremblett – Guitar

Bryant McNamara – Drums

Jacob McSheffrey - Guitar

(Photo - Adrienne Row-Smith)