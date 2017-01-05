THE DEAD DAISIES - European Tour Video Recap Part 5

"Is it really three weeks ago that The Dead Daisies rocked and rolled through Europe?," asks the band rhetorically. "Here's a cool look back on those last shows, a little vid we put together during the Xmas break. Looks like we all had fun, huh? Good thing there's a lot of touring on the horizon... stay tuned. Oh, and those gigs were recorded, too. Can you say live album? Until then, again thanks to everybody who came out! See you in 2017, the year we go #LiveAndLouder!"

In the video below, Daisies founder David Lowy offers best wishes for a live and louder 2017 - straight from the cockpit. Yes, he's a pilot too!

The Dead Daisies have already lined up several summer festival appearances, confirmed shows are as listed:

June

9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Wisbech, United Kingdom

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium



July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Open Air - Altenmittlau, Germany