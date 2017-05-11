THE DEAD DAISIES Frontman JOHN CORABI Talks Live & Louder, Dirty Dozen Tour On New Talking Metal Podcast

On the latest episode of Talking Metal, Emily Strigl talks to John Corabi of The Dead Daisies about the new live album - Live & Louder, the Dirty Dozen tour, how his voice has changed through the years, Bruce Kulick, rehearsing in New York, writing songs with The Dead Daisies and much more.

The John Corabi interview starts 11 minutes into the show. Other interviews include: Mitch Malloy, Station, Warrant, and Dangerous Toys.

"With You And I" is the first official single off Live & Louder, the high-octane live album from The Dead Daisies, recorded last year in Europe, scheduled for a May 19th release via Spitfire / SPV. You can pre-order it now at this location.

"We’re quite happy how this staple of our setlist turned out," says The Dead Daisies. "Sounds like a band firing on all cylinders, don’t you think? That happens when we’re all having fun at a show, so thanks to all that come to rock with us. We hope all you new and old fans alike will get a kick out of this - now crank it!"

The Dead Daisies’ awesome live juggernaut is set to storm into North America in August for a dozen prime live dates as part of their Live & Louder World Tour, in support of the release of their landmark Live & Louder album on Spitfire Music / SPV / eOne on May 19th. Heralded as The Dirty Dozen Tour, the trek is set to kick off in Chicago, IL on August 10th and will wrap in Las Vegas, NV on August 27th.

The Dirty Dozen Tour is inspired by the classic 1960s movie of the same name. “Rehearse them, Excite them, Arm them - then turn them loose on the Fans!”

It will be the band’s first North American Headline Tour where demand has been steadily building after 2016’s smash success of their third album Make Some Noise.

Lead singer John Corabi - “We're all very excited for our very first North American headline run. We're kicking it all off on August 10th in Chicago and ending it in 'Sin City' Las Vegas! You guys have been amazing with all of your support and requests for shows here, so we're giving it to you 'Live And Louder', and 'down and dirty' on The Dirty Dozen Tour 2017! See ya on the road kids!”

Before being turned loose on North American audiences, the troops will be fresh from playing some of the most prestigious and high profile UK and European rock festivals coupled with a series of headline club shows, dates in Japan to then make their long-awaited debut in South America. From South America it’s back to one of Europe’s largest festivals Woodstock Poland, to be part of a “Concert Inspired by Freedom” which will see the band perform with a 60-piece Orchestra.

Special guests on this North American run will be The Dives, which the band made instant friends with on the previous years’ KISS Kruise and who will add their own blend of signature rock and roll to the fiery package.

Confirmed dates for The Dirty Dozen Tour are as listed:

August

10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV

Live & Louder, will be available in multiple deluxe formats and perfectly captures the awesome vibe of their supreme, sweat drenched, roof-raising live sets, recorded on a heady high at the end of an unbelievable 2016. The result, once again mixed by Anthony Focx (Aerosmith, Bad Company), is an absolute stunner!

Lead guitarist Doug Aldrich has some choice words about the upcoming live album - "Live & Louder really helps define The Dead Daisies’ sound. Like bands I've been involved with co-producing (Whitesnake and Dio), we have a great team that makes sure our sound is consistent and we are always looking to pump it up. Onstage I just play guitar but our crew and production team are very instrumental in capturing what happens on stage. Now get out there and go Live & Louder with us this summer!”

Tracklisting:

"Long Way To Go"

"Mexico"

"Make Some Noise"

"Song And A Prayer"

"Fortunate Son"

"We All Fall Down"

"Lock’N'Load"

"Something I Said"

"Last Time I Saw The Sun"

"Join Together"

"With You And I"

"Band Intros"

"Mainline"

"Helter Skelter"

"American Band"

"Midnight Moses"

Exclusive Bonus 7″ in Limited Edition Box Set:

"My Generation"

"American Band"

"Maggie May"

"Ramble On"

Lead singer John Corabi: “We’re extremely excited and proud of Live & Louder! A lot of the fans have been writing to us and saying how much they LOVED our records but were even more blown away by the band live. The album shows the world how truly loud and supportive The Dead Daisies fans are! Turn It Up!!!!”

Live & Louder formats:

• Digipak (Contains CD & DVD & massive photo booklet. The DVD features an exclusive Live & Louder Documentary, a massive “Make Some Noise World Tour” Documentary, all music videos of the Make Some Noise album cycle and a picture gallery)

• Vinyl (Double 180g Multicolor Vinyl, Gatefold, Printed Inner Sleeves, 4-Page Booklet, CD in Paper-Sleeve)

• Limited Edition Box Set (contains Digipak with CD & DVD, Double 180g 12” Vinyl, Exclusive Colored-Vinyl 7” Single, Poster, Sticker, Button, Patch, PhotoCard)

• Digital Download & Stream

The Live & Louder World Tour 2017 will visit the following countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, Holland, France, Belgium, Hungary, Czech Republic, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Poland, Canada and the US.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

3 - Rock In Vienna - Vienna, Austria

4 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

5 - Druso - Bergamo, Italy

6 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

8 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

9 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Donnington, United Kingdom

12 - Liquid Room - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

14 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

16 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Harley Days Festival - Hamburg, Germany

25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Teatro Vorterix - Rosario, Argentina

18 - TBA - Santiago, Chile

