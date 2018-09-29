THE DEAD DAISIES Talk Songwriting, Cover Songs, And Plans for Latin American Tour In 2019 (Video)

Lucas H. Gordon recently cornered The Dead Daisies for a Q&A session, who revealed the band is planning on a Latin American tour for 2019 and discusses the band's creative process. Check out the interview below.

"Rock on West Coast! What a way to wrap up the final week of the Burn It Down North American tour," exclaims The Dead Daisies.

"The guys hit the road and headed to Las Vegas - The City of Sins and woah, what a night! It was an awesome DaisyLand acoustic session and rocked out with all our friends, and even saw the Eiffel tower in Las Vegas?!? The gang headed back to California and the first stop was the famous Capitol Studios for a rockin' session! We couldn't help ourselves and had to stop at In'N'Out for some delicious burgers! Check out our IGTV channel to see the latest Marco Eats episode."

"Pomona and San Diego blew our minds! We loved meeting everyone at Guitar Center and rocked the night away at both shows. Next was the acoustic show at Bartels' Harley-Davidson in Marina Del Rey. The sun was shining, friends had flown in from around the world to be there and it couldn't have been more of a success, the guys even had a turn on the bikes! Our final show at The Roxy Theatre was one that will go down in history, thanks to all our family and friends who came and rocked out with us!! Now it's time for some R&R and we'll see you at The KISS Kruise!"

Be sure to catch The Dead Daisies on board KISS Kruise VIII which sails October 31st to November 5th, going from Miami to Key West and Nassau.