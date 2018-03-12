THE DEAD DAISIES Unleash "Rise Up" Visualizer

“Rise Up”, the first single off The Dead Daisies’ new album Burn It Down sets the scene for another huge year for the band. A massive, trailblazing beat, meaty guitars and a thundering vocal deliver a powerful, highly relevant message.

“'Rise Up' is a blistering old school Sabbath riff with angry lyrics about the state of the world!!! It‘s about the people in power that say they have our best interests at heart but don't!!!! We need to 'Rise Up' and let our voices be heard and tell them we want CHANGE and deserve BETTER!!!!!” – says vocalist John Corabi.

In line with the single release, the band will soon be premiering a provocative, extremely visual video underscoring these very issues. Until then, enjoy the following visualizer:

The album Burn It Down, set for release on April 6th via Spitfire Music / SPV, is a muscular tour- de-force, a tornado of pounding drums, pulverizing bass, screaming guitars and in-your-face raw vocals. Evoking the best of '70s rock, with moments of Birmingham’s finest, blended with the early works of Boston’s best, Burn It Down will do just that: Burn down everything in its path until there is nothing left standing.

Burn It Down tracklisting:

"Resurrected"

"Rise Up"

"Burn It Down"

"Judgement Day"

"What Goes Around"

"Bitch"

"Set Me Free"

"Dead And Gone"

"Can’t Take It With You"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Resurrected":

The Dead Daisies will embark on yet another massive World Tour, kicking it off in April with shows in Sold-Out venues all over the UK, then the band play packed houses in Europe before making their long- awaited return to Japan, the USA and South America.

Tour dates:

April (with special guests The Treatment* and The Amorettes)

8 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

9 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

10 - Koko - London, UK*

12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK*

14 - Academy - Bristol, UK*

April (with special guests The new Roses)

16 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

17 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

18 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden

21 - Parktreateret - Oslo, Norway

22 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

25 - Rosenhof - Osnabrueck, Germany

26 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

27 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

May

1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland

3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy

11 - Zentral - Pamplona, Spain

12 - Mon - Madrid, Spain

The Dead Daisies are:

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio)

John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream)

Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy)

Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey)

David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink)