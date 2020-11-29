THE FALLEN PROPHETS Stream New Single "Dead But Still Alive"

South African death metal band, The Fallen Prophets, have released their new single "Dead But Still Alive". The song is from their upcoming EP, No End In Sight, which will be released via MMD Records, and features Kris Xenopoulos of Vulvodynia, Technopath and Xavleg.

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Dead But Still Alive" (feat. Kriss Xen of Vulvodynia)

"Killing The Last Savior"

"The Beast" (feat. Justen Hosken)

"Believe" (feat. Ivan Meathook of Blood Red Throne)

"No End In Sight" (feat. Oliver Saggerson of Bulletscript)

"Deception" (Bonus Track feat. Warzy)

For further details, visit The Fallen Prophets on Facebook.