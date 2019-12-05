THE FLAYING's "Place du Parvis" Music Video Pays Homage To Hometown Of Quebec City

Recently winning "Metal Album of The Year" at the GAMIQ awards (Gala alternatif de la musique indépendante du Québec) for their debut, Angry, Undead, released this past March on PRC Music, brutal death metal contingent The Flaying are paying homage to their hometown of Quebec City with the new music video, "Place du Parvis".

The band explains: "Place du Parvis is an important hub in Quebec city. It's an area in our hometown that's a very lively place that sees all social classes living side by side, for better or for worse. From the spray-painted back alleys to the churches, to the restaurants and household dwellings. We found hitting the street like a metal Beastie Boys posse was the best way to showcase our love for this track and hometown. Special thanks and shout out to Jannick Côté from Headcase Prods for filming and editing, Carl Méthot from HsProds for filming for being outstanding as always. Thanks to all of you for coming to the shows, supporting your bands and scene!"

Live dates:

January

25 - Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch (Sherbrooke Death Fest with Beneath The Massacre, Nervous Impulse, Holy Cost)

February

15 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar

May

2 - Ste-Anne-des-Monts, QC - Microbrasserie Le Malbord (with Brazen)