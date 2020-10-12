THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's Solar Guitars Introduces New Type V and Type E Models - "This Finish Is Very Much Inspired By The Dime Slime"
Guitarist Ola Englund, recognized as a member of notable Swedish metal groups The Haunted and Feared, is also the founder of Solar Guitars. The company has released two new additions to its Type V and Type E lines: the V1.6FRLB and the E1.6FRLB.
Music Radar has posted an overview of the guitars here. Englund presents the guitars in the video below.
