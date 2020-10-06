THE HU Release New Video For “Shoog Shoog (Acoustic)”

Critically acclaimed Mongolian rock group, The HU, released their deluxe edition of The Gereg on July 10, available in CD, double vinyl and digital formats. This new version includes three tracks re-made with special featured artists including Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), Danny Case (From Ashes To New) and Lzzy Hale (Halestorm).

Alongside the Deluxe album The HU are shared a special film, ‘HE HU: Road to The Gereg looking back at the making of The Gereg, features and accomplishments along the way, plus unseen BTS footage from tour life, video sets and live performances. The Special also includes narrative from the band and collaborators on their music, Mongolian culture and the evolution of The HU’s customized traditional instruments, symbolism and presentation.

Three acoustic tracks are available on the deluxe release: “Shoog Shoog”, “Yuve Yuve Yu” and “Shireg Shireg”. The enchanting video for “Shoog Shoog” has been released, showing behind-the-scenes clips of The HU in the studio, offering fans a real insight into their recording process and a closer look at their gorgeous traditional instruments.

The video for “Song Of Women” features Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. Lzzy’s performance with the band was filmed prior to the Coronavirus quarantine. “I’m so thankful to The Hu for welcoming me, my words and my melody into this song,” says Hale. “I can count on less than one hand the number of times where a project has changed the course of my spirit and renewed my faith in humanity. This was one of those projects. I’m still levitating.” May is a month filled with events honoring women – Mother’s Day on 5/10 and Women’s Health Week from 5/12- 5/18, so the band felt it important to release the song in May.

The Hu has been making waves across the globe with sold-out shows and festival appearances presenting their signature brand of “hunnu rock” - a one-of-a-kind mixture of Western rock music combined with traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat-singing in their native language.