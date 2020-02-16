THE NEW BLACK To End Hiatus With Full Metal Cruise IX Appearance

German rockers The New Black, who have been on a self-imposed hiatus, have checked in with the following update:

"TNB will join the Full Metal Cruise in September! Ahoy!

This is going to be great. Let's meet in the 'Sharkpool' for another 'Beer Of No Return' unless we might end up 'Dead In The Water'. Oh, and Leimsen (guitars) will do his spoken word thing called Rock Stories as well. Maybe we should do some warm-up gigs before, hm?"

Full Metal Cruise IX will run from September 23rd - 28th, travelling from Kiel, Germany to Helsinki, Finland, then to Tallinn, Estonia before returning to Kiel. Other bands on the bill include Overkill, Apocalyptica, Sonata Artica, Legion Of The Damned, Diamond Head and more. Go to this location for event details. Check out the Full Metal Cruise Facebook page here.