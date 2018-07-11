THE NEW ROSES Announce UK Headline Tour

German rock band The New Roses embark on an 11-date UK headline tour in November and December. Special guests on the tour are British hard rock band Departed, except for the shows in Carlisle (Heartbreak Remedy), Newcastle (Saints Of Arcadia) and Southampton (Voodoo Vegas), and The Brink.

The band from the beautiful German region Rheingau had their ultimate breakthrough when their second album One More For The Road climbed into the Top 20 of the German Official Album Charts in 2017. The album received rave reviews from the British media. The album was released by Napalm Records (Universal) with whom the band signed and international record deal in 2015.

Just before hitting the road in the UK The New Roses will be the only European act on the KISS Kruise VIII from October 31st - November 5th from Miami to Nassau to Key West.

This year the band already toured Germany and France, were special guests on The Dead Daisies' European tour and will play more than 30 festivals this summer including Sweden Rock, Open Road Fest, Matapaloz, Rock Of Ages and Rock Hard Festival.

UK tour dates:

November

21 - The Brickyard - Carlisle, UK

22 - Yardbird Rock - Grimsby, UK

23 - Winter Storm - Troon, UK

24 - Corporation - Sheffield, UK

25 - Trillians - Newcastle, UK

27 - The Louisiana - Bristol, UK

28 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

29 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK

30 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

December

1 - Fuel Rock Club - Cardiff, UK

2- The Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

(Photo - Stephen Porteous)