THE NIGHTS Featuring TONY MILLS BAND Singer SAMI HYDE Streaming New Song “Take Me To Heaven”

Finnish AOR hopefuls, The Nights, will release their self-titled debut album on August 4th. The album track “Take Me To Heaven” is available for streaming below.

The Nights is a dynamic duo formed by two well known members of the melodic rock scene in Finland. Ilkka Wirtanen handles guitars, production, and songwriting and Sami Hyde is on vocals and handles songwriting duties too.

Both Sami and Ilkka have established careers in music in both Finland and abroad. Sami has been a singer for a variety of acts and projects, including the Tony Mills Band (Shy, TNT) which also included Geoff Nicholls (Black Sabbath) on keyboards and Neil Hibbs (SHY) on guitar. Additionally, he has written songs for many artists, including The Magnificent ("If It Takes All Night", "Lost", and "Drive"). Ilkka Wirtanen is best known for his work as a producer with international acts like glam rockers Reckless Love, for whom he has produced four albums and co-written many of their more well-known songs, including "Hot" and "Night On Fire". He has sat in the producer’s chair for several other rock bands (Baton Rogue Morgue, Hellcity Punks) and has worked as a mixer for international acts (S.E.X. Department).

The band also recently appeared at two exclusive shows supporting Brother Firetribe last April to rave reviews.

With a lineup completed by Jan-Erik Iivari on drums and percussion and Harri Kokkonen on electric, acoustic and fretless bass, The Nights are going to provide the soundtrack to your late summer days.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Show”

“Nothing But Love”

“Juliette”

“I Will Never Stop Loving You”

“In A Blink Of An Eye”

“Hold On”

“Elegy (You Should Be Here)”

“Take Me To Heaven”

“You Belong To Me Tonight”

“I Wanna Be Your Superhero”

“We Can Rule The World Tonight”

“Take Me To Heaven”:

“Hold On”:

“Nothing But Love”:

“Juliette” video:

“Welcome To The Show”:

(Photo - Iris Haubold 2017)