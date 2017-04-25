THE OBSESSED Share “Sacred” Making Of Video

Earlier this month, doom rock legends The Obsessed unveiled their long-awaited Sacred full-length alongside a trippy new Jimmy Hubbard-produced visual accompaniment to the record’s title track. The band has released a five-and-a-half-minute “making of” clip giving viewers an up-close-and-personal, behind-the-scenes look at the video’s creation from concepts to costumes.

“Sacred” video:

Elaborates guitarist/vocalist Scott “Wino” Weinrich, "This Majikal story of love, lust, and inter-dimensional travel was realized in both dream and reality by the collaboration and wizardry of Jimmy Hubbard, The Obsessed, and Mr. Danger. The imagery of the story was executed by the savage energy of Sam and the stunning, exotic beauty and talent of Rachel Watson. It’s all about passion, power, and dreams that do not die."

Sacred is available on CD, LP, deluxe double LP, and digital formats. Physical orders and bundles are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads can be ordered via Bandcamp at this location. The deluxe 2xLP bundle includes an enamel logo pin, signed art print, and two bonus tracks.

With renewed energy and purpose, The Obsessed sounds heavier and more relevant than ever before. On Sacred, the band doubles down on enormous, heaving riffs and pummeling low-end across twelve tracks of eternal doom. Rounded out by Wino's lyrical honesty and iconic throaty vocals, Sacred is an album that further pushes The Obsessed into the annals of heavy metal history, well worth the two-plus decade wait. The band will perform once again as a three-piece featuring Wino, Reid Raley, and Brian Costantino.

Sacred tracklisting:

“Sodden Jackal”

“Punk Crusher”

“Sacred”

“Haywire”

“Perseverance Of Futility”

“It's Only Money”

“Cold Blood”

“Stranger Things”

“Razor Wire”

“My Daughter My Son”

“Be The Night”

“Interlude”

“On So Long” (Bonus)

“Crossroader Blues” (Bonus)

“Punk Crusher”:

“Razor Wire”:

The Obsessed have announced a full US headlining tour in support of Sacred. The tour is slated to commence on April 12th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will run through May 20th in Baltimore, Maryland. Karma To Burn will provide direct support throughout the trek while Fatso Jetson and Lo-Pan will provide additional support on select dates. The Obsessed will also join Weedeater and labelmates Primitive Man on five West Coast shows during the run from April 27th through May 1st. The tour comes in advance of the band's record release show on April 8th at Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. All confirmed tour dates below.



April (with Karma To Burn)

25 - Neurolux - Boise, ID +

26 - Shakedown - Bellingham, WA +

27 - Highline - Seattle, WA ** +

28 - Star Theater - Portland, OR ** +

29 - Starlite - Sacramento, CA ** +

30 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA ** +

May

1 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA ** +

2 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

3 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

5 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

7 - Korova - San Antonio, TX

8 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

9 - The Jinx - Savannah, GA

10 - Hideaway - Johnson City, TN

11 - EARL - Atlanta, GA

12 - Gramps - Miami, FL

13 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

14 - Pour House - Raleigh, NC

16 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

17 - ONCE Ballroom - Boston, MA

18 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

19 - The Ballroom at Outer Space - New Hanover, CT

20 - Otto Bar - Baltimore, MD

# - with Lo-Pan

& - no Karma To Burn

** - with Weedeater, Primitive Man

+ - with Fatso Jetson