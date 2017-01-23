THE ORDER OF ISRAFEL And YEAR OF THE GOAT Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Co-Headline Tour

The Order Of Isfafel (pictured above) and Year Of The Goat are set to hit the road across Germany, Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Austria and Switzerland with support from Tombstones. A video trailer for the tour can be found below.

The Order Of Isfafel are already extremely looking forward to this tour: “We are extremely happy to announce our next tour that will take place in January-February 2017. It is a co-headlining tour with our friends and label mates Year Of The Goat. Support on this tour will be Tombstones!”

The band’s first steps might have been heavily influenced by genre icons such as Cathedral, Pentagram and Witchcraft, but the four piece has firmly established its very own brand of slow-motion magnificence in 2016 with their latest masterpiece Red Robes.

Year Of The Goat deliver finest and darkest occult doom rock. This is captivating, unique and majestic. Their latest effort The Unspeakable was released in 2015, so it’s time to hit the road again! By the way, the band will release a 7" single “Song Of Winter” on December 9th.

Year Of The Goat states: "We are truly looking forward to be out on the European road again, this time with a package that we're sure will provide many magical moments. Besides returning to countries and cities we love, we get to visit a few countries and places for the first time as well. We will put together a show of our favourite songs from our current catalogue and bring the uplifting gospel of Lucifer as well as a Lovecraftian gloom. Welcome to the sermon!"

The result of both bands together is a wondrous, mystical piece of art featuring unforgettable vocals and ten-ton riffing that will haunt you for aeons and especially on their upcoming co-headlining tour.

Tour dates:

January

28 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus

29 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

31 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

February

1 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

2 - London, England - Underworld

4 - TBA

6 - Olten, Switzerland - Coq D'Or

7 - Milano, Italy - Lo Fi

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

9 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

10 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

11 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex