THE PROPHECY²³ To Release Fresh Metal Album In March; Details Revealed

The Prophecy²³ will release their new album, Fresh Metal, on March 20 via Massacre Records. Fresh Metal was mixed and mastered by Kai Stahlenberg at Kohlekeller Studio and is graced with artwork created by Marvin Clifford.

The Prophecy²³ put hrash metal, death metal and punk through a meat grinder and the result is as fresh as it can get. Fresh Metal will be available as a CD digipak, limited gatefold vinyl LP in two different colors, as a strictly limited box set with exclusive (and kick-ass) content as well as download and stream. You'll be able to pre-order it soon. The first single from the new album will be released in late January.

Tracklisting:

"We Love Fresh Metal"

"No Deep Talks, Just Drinks"

"Caps, Trucks And Rock 'N' Roll"

"Pump It Up"

"I Wish I Could Skate"

"Beach, Waves, Beer, Babes"

"Calm Down"

"Intergalactic Anti Capitalism"

"We Kindly Ask To Shred"

"Mammon"

"Mexico Maya Mosh"

"P Y L"

"Prankster"

"The Greenwolf"

(Photo - Philipp Wieser)