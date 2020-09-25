THE QUIREBOYS - A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary UK Tour Dates Rescheduled For 2021

The Quireboys have re-scheduled their December 2020 tour dates of their A Bit Of What You Fancy UK Tour to June 2021. All tickets remain valid. Customers unable to attend the rescheduled date should contact their original point of purchase for a refund. The tour will celebrate the re-release of A Bit Of What You Fancy – celebrating its 30th Anniversary. Tickets are on sale via TheGigCartel.com.

Australian beer drinking rock n roll warriors Massive, who are no strangers to the UK music scene, are returning as tour support for the Quireboys. The band are on the road promoting their third studio album Rebuild Destroy, out now through Off Yer Rocka Recordings.

The re-scheduled dates are Bristol to Friday 4 June, Nottingham to Saturday 5 June, Oxford to Friday 18 June and Southend to Saturday 19 June.

To mark the 30th Anniversary of A Bit Of What You Fancy, the Quireboys re-recorded their iconic debut album with their current Gypsy Rock & Roll sound. Released on Friday, July 1st, the album is available on vinyl and CD both on limited edition runs. The CD includes bonus live tracks. Order the album here.

“A Bit Of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys,” says the band’s frontman Spike. “It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn’t do it justice. Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day Gypsy Rock & Roll Sound. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary.”

30th Anniversary Edition Tracklisting:

"7 O'Clock"

"Man On The Loose"

"Whippin' Boy"

"Sex Party"

"Sweet Mary Ann"

"I Don't Love You Anymore"

"Hey You"

"Misled"

"Long Time Comin'"

"Roses & Rings"

"There She Goes Again"

"Take Me Home"

"Man On The Loose" Live (CD bonus track)

"Mayfair" Live (CD bonus track)