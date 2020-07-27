THE QUIREBOYS Announce Venue Change For Manchester Show

The Manchester venue for the A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary UK Tour has changed. The Quireboys will now play the Manchester Club Academy on Friday, February 12, 2021. The special UK tour kicks off in December 2020 and goes into February 2021, where they will play the classic album in its entirety. Tickets are available via thegigcartel.com.

Australian beer drinking rock n' roll warriors Massive, who are no strangers to the UK music scene, are returning as tour support for the Quireboys. The band are on the road promoting their third studio album, Rebuild Destroy, out now through Off Yer Rocka Recordings.

Tour dates are as follows.

December

10 - Bullingdon - Oxford

11 - Thekla - Bristol

12 - Chinnerys - Southend

13 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham

January

28 - Concorde 2 - Brighton

29 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham

30 - Sugarmill - Stoke

February

4 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds

5 - The Garage - Glasgow

6 - Lemon Tree - Aberdeen

11 - The Guildhall - Gloucester

12 - Manchester Club Academy - Manchester

13 - Sage - Gateshead

To mark the 30th anniversary of A Bit Of What You Fancy, the Quireboys will release re-recorded version of their iconic debut album with their current Gypsy Rock & Roll sound. Released on Friday, July 1, the album will be available on vinyl and CD both on limited edition runs. The CD will include bonus live tracks. Pre-order the album here.

“A Bit Of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys,” says the band’s frontman Spike. “It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn’t do it justice. Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day Gypsy Rock & Roll Sound. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary.”

30th Anniversary Edition Tracklisting:

"7 O'Clock"

"Man On The Loose"

"Whippin' Boy"

"Sex Party"

"Sweet Mary Ann"

"I Don't Love You Anymore"

"Hey You"

"Misled"

"Long Time Comin'"

"Roses & Rings"

"There She Goes Again"

"Take Me Home"

"Man On The Loose" Live (CD bonus track)

"Mayfair" Live (CD bonus track)

(Photo - Tom Gold)