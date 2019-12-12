THE QUIREBOYS Re-Releasing "Mother Mary" As A Christmas Single

"So you've seen the teasers over the last two weeks #RnRXmas - now its time to tell you more," says The Quireboys. "In the words of guitarist Guy Griffin, 'We are re-releasing "Mother Mary" as a single for Christmas - be nice to get a Rock N Roll song in the charts for Christmas!"

So what to do next as a fan of The Quireboys:

- Share this post

- Give it a like and remember the hashtag

- Tag friends who you think would like to get involved

- Download / stream from December 13th - 19th 2019

"For maximum impact in the charts the time to download / purchase / stream 'Mother Mary' is between Friday December 13th and Thursday December 19th 2019. There are five versions available and all count as a separate purchase as well as free streaming from Spotify and iTunes. For your convenience, we have put all the links and playlists here."

"Thank you all for the amazing support throughout the last year and the last 35 years too! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from us all at The Quireboys."

As part of their Amazing Disgrace World Tour, The Quireboys have announced an extensive tour of the United States, including stops in California, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Houston, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Cleveland, New York and many more.

February sees the band, who have scored gold and platinum discs as part of their illustrious 35-year career, head to California to play the legendary Whisky A Go Go club in Hollywood, The Boardwalk in Orangevale and The House of Blues in Anaheim before embarking on a 14+ date run in March taking in a further 13 states across the country.

The lads were last in the States for their Black Eyed Sons Tour in 2013. Guitarist Guy Griffin said of the latest tour, “We can’t wait to get back over to Hollywood, the spiritual home of sleaze, it’s been too long. And to play Las Vegas will be a thrill - we will just have to keep Spike off the slot machines...”.

The band will bring their unique blend of blues and British rock'n'roll during February and March 2020, with more dates looking to be added shortly.

US dates:

February

14 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

16 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

March

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

7 - Denver, CO - The Venue

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Your Mom's Place

14 - Ft. Worth, TX - The Rail Club

17 - St. Peters, MO - Diamond Music Hall

19 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

20 - Erlanger, KY - Peecox

21 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon Concert Club

25 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub

27 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

28 - New Bedford, MA - Vault Music Hall