THE ROLLING STONES' North American No Filter Tour Postponed - "We're Hugely Disappointed"
March 18, 2020, an hour ago
AEG Presents/Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones' upcoming No Filter tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The Stones' 15-date No Filter summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. For the full list of dates, cities and venues postponed see below.
“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together - and we’ll see you very soon” - Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie
AEG Presents / Concerts West advise ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.
Shows postponed are:
May
8 - San Diego, CA - SDCCU Stadium
12 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
16 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
24 - Austin, TX - Circuit of The Americas
29 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium
June
6 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
14 - Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium
19 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field
27 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
July
1- Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
5 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
9 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium