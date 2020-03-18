THE ROLLING STONES' North American No Filter Tour Postponed - "We're Hugely Disappointed"

AEG Presents/Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones' upcoming No Filter tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The Stones' 15-date No Filter summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. For the full list of dates, cities and venues postponed see below.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together - and we’ll see you very soon” - Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie

AEG Presents / Concerts West advise ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

Shows postponed are:

May

8 - San Diego, CA - SDCCU Stadium

12 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

16 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

24 - Austin, TX - Circuit of The Americas

29 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium

June

6 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

14 - Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium

19 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field

27 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

July

1- Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

5 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

9 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium