THE SILVERBLACK – FEAR FACTORY’s BURTON C. BELL To Guest On New Album

Industrial metallers The Silverblack are currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their brand new album entitled Judgment.

The record, scheduled for a late 2020 release via the German label darkTunes Music Group, has been described as a shift towards a more aggressive and heavy sound and features an exclusive collaboration with Fear Factory's lead singer Burton C. Bell on the title track.

Talking about the prestigious collaboration the band stated: "Doing features is pretty common these days, but we wanted this to be quite special and meaningful: Burton's tone is unique, he is the voice of industrial metal and we wouldn't be here playing this kind of music if it wasn't for bands like Fear Factory who broke down boundaries within styles paving the way for what came next, so having him on our record is truly an honor and a one of a kind experience. His distinctive vocals brought the song to a whole new level and we can't wait for people to hear it".

Judgment will be the fifth full-length album by The Silverblack coming a year after the previous Prototype 6:17.