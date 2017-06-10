THE SLAYERKING – Featuring NIGHTFALL Veteran To Hit The Road With AVATARIUM; New Album Announced
June 10, 2017, an hour ago
The Slayerking is a brand new band worthy to spend your time on. Veteran Efthimis Karadimas of the ‘90s Greek forerunners Nightfall has set up a trio act that aims to deliver high quality doom with spices ranging from dark rock to death metal.
The band has already a very limited edition debut out named Sanatana Dharma (almost sold out), while just now completed its new album Tetragrammaton with producer Marcus Jidell.
“We are very excited to hit the road with Avatarium”, the band comments. “This is a great opportunity for us and having the Trust Vote from them and Continental Concerts is something we take very seriously”, they add.
Details about tracks and stage time will be announced from here and the band during the course of time. Stay tuned.
Dates:
September
15 – Langen, Germany – Stadthalle
16 – Essen, Germany – Turock
17 – Nurnberg, Germany – Hirsch
18 – Berlin, Germany – Musik und Frieden
19 – Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum
20 – Erfurt, Germany – From Hell
21 – Siegburg, Germany – Kubana
22 – Oss, Netherlands – Groene Engel
23 – Vosselaar, Belgium – Biebob
24 – Zaandam, Netherlands – Flux
25 – Paris, France – Glaz’art
26 – Stuttgart, Germany – Universum
27 – Milan, Italy – Legend Club
28 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
29 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room
30 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert