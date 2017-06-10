THE SLAYERKING – Featuring NIGHTFALL Veteran To Hit The Road With AVATARIUM; New Album Announced

The Slayerking is a brand new band worthy to spend your time on. Veteran Efthimis Karadimas of the ‘90s Greek forerunners Nightfall has set up a trio act that aims to deliver high quality doom with spices ranging from dark rock to death metal.

The band has already a very limited edition debut out named Sanatana Dharma (almost sold out), while just now completed its new album Tetragrammaton with producer Marcus Jidell.



“We are very excited to hit the road with Avatarium”, the band comments. “This is a great opportunity for us and having the Trust Vote from them and Continental Concerts is something we take very seriously”, they add.

Details about tracks and stage time will be announced from here and the band during the course of time. Stay tuned.

Dates:

September

15 – Langen, Germany – Stadthalle

16 – Essen, Germany – Turock

17 – Nurnberg, Germany – Hirsch

18 – Berlin, Germany – Musik und Frieden

19 – Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum

20 – Erfurt, Germany – From Hell

21 – Siegburg, Germany – Kubana

22 – Oss, Netherlands – Groene Engel

23 – Vosselaar, Belgium – Biebob

24 – Zaandam, Netherlands – Flux

25 – Paris, France – Glaz’art

26 – Stuttgart, Germany – Universum

27 – Milan, Italy – Legend Club

28 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

29 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room

30 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert