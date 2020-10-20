THE SPENCER DAVIS GROUP Founder SPENCER DAVIS Passes Away At 81

Spencer Davis, one of the key figures of 1960s beat scene, has died at the age of 81, reports BBC News.

The Welsh guitarist was the driving force behind The Spencer Davis Group, know for hits including "Keep On Running", "Gimme Some Lovin'" and "I’m A Man" (hear all three songs below). The band, which also featured a teenage Stevie Winwood, toured with The Who and The Rolling Stones in the 60s.

Davis died in hospital on Monday (October 19, 2020), while being treated for pneumonia, his agent told the BBC.

"He was a very good friend," said Bob Birk, who had worked with the musician for more than 30 years. "He was a highly ethical, very talented, good-hearted, extremely intelligent, generous man. He will be missed."

